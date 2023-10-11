PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Officials said 35 high school football players face suspension following a Friday night football game in Pine Bluff.

The game was played at Pine Bluff High School on Oct. 6. Pine Bluff High School Zebras hosted the Mills University Studies High School Comets, with Mills winning the game 24-21 in overtime.

After the game, tensions flared, and several players on both teams started fighting. This incident resulted in the suspension of 23 Pine Bluff players and 12 players from Mills.

The suspension is a one-game suspension. Pine Bluff next plays White Hall on Oct. 13. Mills will play Joe T Robinson on Oct. 20.

FOX 16 News asked people in Pine Bluff if they agreed with the punishment and there were two different feelings.

One lady we spoke with agreed, while one man said he “don’t think anybody should have been suspended.”

He said the fight was just an example of an intense game of football.

“The comradery of being on a team is just like the military, if one is in trouble, all of us in trouble,” he said.

“Kids are really getting ridiculous and I blame the parents,” the woman said.

The Arkansas Activities Association released a statement on the incident.