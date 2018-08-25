4 Arrested, Accused of Beating, Stabbing and Robbing 2 People, Says Cleburne Co. Deputies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Top: Sara Melvin, Billy Hillhouse Bottom: Shannon Wallingsford, Efren Torres

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark.- Four people have been arrested after deputies say they allegedly beat, stabbed and robbed a man and woman at a church.

According to a news release sent Friday by the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sara Melvin, 31, of Wilburn, Billy Hillhouse, 48, of Wilburn, Shannon Wallingsford, 27, of Pangburn, and Efren Torres, 31, of Heber Springs were arrested between August 18 and August 22.

Investigators say on August 18, deputies responded to the McJester Road Church for a report that a man and woman had been beaten and robbed.

The man and woman told deputies that they had been bound, beaten and stabbed by several people.

Deputies say the man and woman were flown by helicopter to Little Rock. No word on their condition at this time.

Detectives and deputies from Cleburne County, along with the U.S. Marshall's office arrested the four people, and served a search warrant at one of the suspect's houses to recover evidence they believe was used during the crime.

Each suspect faces two counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, 2 counts of Introduction of a Controlled Substance into the Body of Another, two counts of Terroristic Threatening, and an enhancement for Engaging in a Violent Group Activity. Tores was also charged with an additional enhancement for being a habitual offender.