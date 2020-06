5 arrested after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock Monday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Five people were arrested Monday night after protests in downtown Little Rock turned violent.

Little Rock Police tweeted Monday night a man was taken into custody in connection to stealing an ATM from a bank on Capitol.

Our officers and ASP just pursued a vehicle that stole an ATM from a bank on Capitol. The male suspect was taken into custody at Baptist Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GnGdTgEaBD — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2020

Bryan Brown

Bryan Brown, 53, of North Little Rock, faces DWI and other misdemeanor charges. According to an arrest report from Arkansas State Police that was released by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, two state troopers saw Brown driving a vehicle northbound on 6th Street Monday night. After Brown was told to stop and roll the windows down, a trooper noticed the suspect had bloodshot and watery eyes and the trooper could smell intoxicants. Troopers say Brown did not get out of the vehicle when he was told to. According to the report, a trooper forced him out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

Alexander Dodson

Alexander Dodson, 37, of England, faces a disorderly conduct charge.

Austin Ebmer, 31 of Searcy, faces a disorderly conduct charge. We are working to get a mug shot of Ebmer.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a fourth person was taken into custody but has not been booked as of 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. We are working to get their name and mug shot.