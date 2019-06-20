Update: 4 missing children found safe, parents arrested

Update:

POLK COUNTY, Ark.- Chad and Stephanie Voelkel were arrested in Canada Wednesday and all four children were recovered safely, according to the Polk County Sheriff.

Original Story:

POLK COUNTY, Ark.- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding four missing and endangered children and their parents, who are wanted on charges.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says Chad Bigley Voelkel,38, was arrested on January 3 for rape. Officials say Chad Voelkel posted a $50,000 bond and was awaiting his trial on May 23.

The sheriff says DHS removed all six of the Voelkel children, but after a hearing, four of the children were returned to their mother, Stephanie Voelkel, 39, with the understanding that Chad Voelkel was not allowed to live at the home.

The sheriff says on or around May 23, Chad and Stephanie Voelkel, along with the four children, went on the run.

The children range from ages 4 to 16.

Chad Voelkel faces a felony Failure to Appear charge, and Stephanie Voelkel faces a felony Permitting Abuse of a Minor charge.

Sheriff Sawyer says the U.S. Marshal’s Service, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Department of Human Service, as well as private organizations are involved in the search.

If you have any information on the possible location of the Voelkel children, Chad Voelkel, or Stephanie Voelkel please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 479-394-2511 or your local authorities.

