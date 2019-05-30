4 new applications received for Pope County casino licenses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Today at 5 p.m. was the deadline to submit an application for the Jefferson County or Pope County casino license.

Prior to Thursday, two applications were received. Gulfside Casino Partnership submitted an application for the Pope County license along with an application for the Jefferson County license from the Downstream Development Authority.

Four additional applications were received today for the Pope County license. The Cherokee Nation, Tri-Peaks Entertainment Group LLC (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino), Robert and Ruth Kehl Family (River Ridge Casino Resort) and the Choctaw Nation visited the offices of the Arkansas Racing Commission today to submit applications.

The Arkansas Racing Commission will meet June 13 to consider each application. The Downstream Development Authority application includes letters of support from current Jefferson County leaders while Gulfside included letters from the former Russellville Mayor and Pope County Judge. Letters of support from the current Mayor or County Judge were not included in the four applications submitted today.

The final list of applicants:

Pope County License:

Gulfside Casino Partnership

Cherokee Nation

Tri-Peaks Entertainment Group LLC (Hard Rock Hotel and Casino)

Robert and Ruth Kehl Family (River Ridge Casino Resort)

Choctaw Nation

Jefferson County License:

Downstream Development Authority