4 Pulaski County Deputies self-quarantine after inmate tests positive for COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Four Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies are in self-quarantine tonight after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 after being booked.

The Sheriff’s office says the detainee was showing symptoms of the virus before being sent off to the hospital where health workers confirmed a diagnosis.

We’re told the person never made it into the part of the jail where other inmates are held and there is not an elevated risk to other inmates there.

Employees and inmates are wearing masks at the facility.