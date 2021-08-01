4-year-old child found walking down a Little Rock street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is expected to face a child endangerment charge after a 4-year-old was found walking down Tyler Street early Sunday morning.

A woman called police shortly after 1:30 a.m. for assistance in finding the child’s home. Police in the area took the child to the police station.

The child’s mother contacted police and reported she had left the child with Briana White.

White reported falling asleep around 1:00 a.m. after taking medication for a hurting jaw.

The child was taken into DHS custody while the investigation continues.