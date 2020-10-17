4-year-old in Sherwood dies in car accident; saves 8 children with organs

SHERWOOD, Ark.– A Sherwood family is coping with the loss of their four-year-old child who was killed in a car crash earlier this week. Chandler Sullivan says her daughter Abigail Cooley was with her dad in Texas when a driver rear-ended them as they sat in traffic.

Investigators say the driver did not slow down. “She was my world. She was always smiling,” said Sullivan..

Abbie’s father, Jason Cooley, says he pulled his daughter from the car and was in disbelief that the driver didn’t slow down for the cars ahead.

“Obvious standstill– you couldn’t miss it,” recalled Jason Cooley. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Dallas after sustaining severe brain injuries.

Her parents say she fought for two days before dying on Wednesday. “I never thought I’d have my life without her,” said Sullivan.

“On Wednesday, October 14th, at 10:05, she was pronounced brain dead.

“Sullivan says it breaks her heart to know she will return home to Arkansas without her only child. She says she is finding comfort knowing that Abbie’s light will continue to shine.

“She’s going to be saving 8 kids with just her organs,” said Sullivan.

“Knowing that there is going to be another kid with her heart and that potentially I could listen to that… that keeps me going.”

These parents say it’s a second chance they wish their daughter had, but they know she is in a better place.

“Abigail was the light of the world and the best little girl that we could ever dream of,” said Cooley.

Investigators with DPS in Texas say they are still working to figure out what caused the driver to slam into the family. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.