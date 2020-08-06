$420,000 gift realizes alumnus’ longtime wish to support education and training of family physicians

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS has received a $420,000 gift from the estate of Jack T. Steele, M.D., to finalize the creation of the Jack T. Steele, M.D. Endowed Chair in Family and Preventive Medicine in the College of Medicine.

This allows UALS to recruit and retain top leaders in the medical field who can provide the best care for patients. A chair is established with gifts of at least $1 million, which are invested and the interest proceeds used to support the educational, research, and clinical activities of the chair holder. An endowed chair is among the highest academic honors a university can bestow on a faculty member.

