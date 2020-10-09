43 Ark. college students receive scholarships from LULAC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Forty-three Arkansas college and university students and were awarded scholarships from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The scholarship recipients will be honored during a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Friday night.

LULAC is also holding a month-long celebration that coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) and will include highlights of the recipients and sponsors on social media.

Here are the list of scholarship recipients:

Carlos Benitez
Computer Science
UA-Pulaski Technical College

Amy Cabrera
Economics and Business
Hendrix College

Gabriela Campanu
Exercise Sciences
UCA

Jenifer Carmona Garcia
Spanish and Elementary Education
UA-Little Rock

Adriana Chable
Associates of Arts-General Studies
Shorter College

Alexey Chacon-Perez
Nursing
UA-Little Rock

Wilson A. Escobar Garcia
Computer Science
Arkansas Tech University

Selena Garcia
Dietetisc/Nutrition
UAMS

Victor Gomez
Accounting and Art
Hendrix College

Oscar Gomez
Criminal Justice and IT
UA-Little Rock

Alondra Gonzalez
Public Health
UAMS

Francisco Lara
Liberal Arts and Sciences
UA-Pulaski Technical College

Luis Lara
Politics and Spanish
Hendrix College

Oscar Lara Perez
Business Administration and HR
Arkansas Tech University

Angel Lopez
Accounting
Arkansas State University

Juan Lopez
Architecture and Accounting
Shorter College (Associate of General Studies)

Monica Martinez
Politics and French
Hendrix College

Jaqueline Mondragon
Health Science
University of Central Arkansas

Janette Munoz
Nursing and Spanish
UA-Little Rock

Faith Ochoa
Health Studies and Spanish
Arkansas State University

Javier Ortiz
Doctorate of Pharmacy
UAMS

Jose Palma-Torres
Liberal Arts & Sciences
UA-Pulaski Technical College

Esmeralda Ramirez
Economics
University of Central Arkansas

Karla Ramirez
Nursing
UA-Little Rock

Lesly Reyes
Nursing
University of Central Arkansas

Jennifer Reyes-Guerrero
Undecided
UA-Pulaski Technical College

Elizabeth Rios
Radiology
UAMS

Noelia Romero-Lopez
Elementary Education and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University

Elizabeth Santillan
Nursing
UA-Little Rock

Kirsten Stiller
Occupational Therapy Doctorate
University of Central Arkansas

Kassandra Torres Sanchez
Political Science and Spanish
UA-Little Rock

Luis Velasquez
Civil Engineering
UA-Little Rock

Melissa Velazquez
Business
University of Central Arkansas

Katheryn Vivar
Accounting and Marketing
Arkansas State University

Lillybeth Arevalo
General Studies
UACCM

Emily Bolanos
Digital Marketing and Management
Arkansas Tech University

Adolfo Delgado
Nursing
Arkansas Tech University

Evalisbeth Garcia Diazbarriga
Accounting and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University

Kayla Medina
Biology and Psychology
Arkansas Tech University

Lesly Mendez
Political Science and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University

Josue Mendoza
Arkansas Tech University

Wendy Sierra
Arkansas Tech University

Susana Torres-Lucero
Business Data Analytics and Spanish
Arkansas Tech University

To take part in the virtual gala, click here.

For more information on LULAC, click here.

