43rd March for Life postponed; new date for the event to be announced later

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The March for Life planned for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, has been postponed to a date that will be announced later by the Arkansas Right to Life organization.

The event is held each year on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.

“This decision has been made in the interest of safety for the thousands of individuals, including elderly and disabled, and families with children who travel from all parts of the state to attend our annual march. In light of political unrest across the U.S. and reports of potential volatility at our State Capitol – combined with the ongoing high number of COVID-19 cases locally – this decision comes with much thought and consideration of all who love and defend human life in our state,” said Rose Mimms, executive director of Arkansas Right to Life. “Our organization’s peaceful March for Life will still happen, though not this week. We apologize to all who had already made their plans to attend.” Rose Mimms

Mimms encouraged supporters to visit the organization’s website here. Mimms said you can get the latest information about the rescheduling of the March for Life and other pro-life activities throughout the year there.