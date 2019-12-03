$5,000 in cash taken from inside Little Rock bank; police say victim making deposit accidentally left it behind

Photo released by police of person seen on camera taking the money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have released a photo of a person they’re looking for in the theft of $5,000 in cash that was taken from inside a local bank.

The Little Rock Police Department says it happened on Thursday, Nov. 21 inside Bank of America at 8200 Geyer Springs Road.

According to police, the person that the money belonged to had left an envelope containing the cash on a counter while filling out a deposit slip. When she walked to the teller window she realized she had not picked up the envelope but it was gone when she went back to look for it.

The LRPD says the person pictured above was seen on surveillance video taking the envelope and cash.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is urged to call LRPD Detective Stubenrauch at 501-918-3985 or send an email to rstubenrauch@littlerock.gov.