57-year-old woman held at gunpoint, kidnapped at Little Rock store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the early morning hours of July 15, a 57-year-old woman was held at gunpoint and kidnapped at a Little Rock store.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to the location where 57-year-old, Kim Young was at. Young told officers she was robbed by two males. She told officers she was leaving the store, she unlocked her car and the men entered her car.

According to the police report, Young told officers one of the men got into the back seat and the other sat in the front passenger seat of her car. Young said that one of the men showed her a black handgun and told her to get inside the car.

Young told police that both men were wearing white T-Shirts and blue jeans. Young said that one of the men told her “Don’t say nothing or we will shoot you.” Young said one of the men held a gun to the back of her head as she drove to Summit St.

According to the report, Young said the two then told her to get out of the car at Wright Ave and Summit. She then said the two drove Northbound on Summit towards 12th Street. Young told officers she was not injured during the incident.

Officers were able to track Young’s iPhone and saw the car traveling on 12th and Johnson. Officers continued to track the car to 19th and Martin. Officers found the car left running and unoccupied.

Officers circulated the area for the suspects, but didn’t find them.

This investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.