64-year-old woman says she was assaulted in Little Rock for wearing a medical mask

LITTLE ROCK, Ark—According to a police report obtained from the Little Rock Police Department, a 64-year-old woman says she was assaulted Friday afternoon for wearing a mask.

According to the report, the 64-year-old told police she was at Kroger located at 1900 North Polk when two unknown white males began harassing her.

The woman says one of the males said, “Maybe you would not be so ugly if you would take that mask off.”

According to the police report, the woman says after arguing with the two males about wearing a mask, one of them got out of the vehicle and struck her with a closed fist.

Police say she had visible injuries but refused medical attention multiple times.

The 64-year-old told police due to the event happening so quickly, she was not able to provide an accurate description of the vehicle or the suspects.

According to the police report, the only description the woman could provide about the suspects was that they were “Trumpers.”

A crew from the combined newsroom of KARK and FOX16 attempted to interview the woman who made the police report. She declined the interview and said she did not want to bring more attention to this.

Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director for Ward 3, took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to voice her disappointment about the situation.

In the post, Webb said, “A friend just posted this pic of a mutual friend who got punched about two hours ago. They didn’t like that she was wearing a mask, stopped and harrassed her. They then they referred to one Presidential candidate adding “you probably like him” and she said yes, one jumped out of the car and punched her. This is not OK. Not for anyone to do this.”

Webb deleted the post within hours after getting hundreds of shares.

Our crew stopped by Kroger to speak with the manager about the 64-year-old’s claims. The manager told our crew they searched surveillance video and did not see anything resembling the woman’s claims.