UPDATE: Arrest made in robbery of elderly woman in store parking lot

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police have arrested a suspect in the case involving an elderly woman who was robbed while leaving a store.

Joseph Powell (Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested Joseph Powell, 35, early Saturday morning after issuing warrants for his arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police responded to a call about a purse snatching in a store parking lot in West Little Rock on Monday.

Crystal Wood, 78, said she was walking to her vehicle in the Sam’s Club parking lot on S. Bowman Rd. when a white male followed her, pushed her down and stole her purse.

Wood told police she was not injured but reported pain in her elbow after the incident.

Witnesses described the vehicle the suspect rode away in as a white Chevy S10 pickup and police were able to find the address that the vehicle returned to.

Police are still investigating the situation.