$780,000 federal grant will give UAMS students hands-on cancer research experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $780,000 federal grant that will help give UAMS students hands-on cancer research experience.

The grant is from the National Cancer Institute.

“Partnership in Cancer Research will provide focused and innovative research experiences in laboratories, community outreach programs and clinics for selected first- and second-year students in the UAMS College of Medicine,” said Thomas Kelly, Ph.D., who, together with Richard Nicholas, M.D., will lead the program and are co-principal investigators for the grant.

The first session for the program is scheduled for the summer of 2021 and will be running through the summer of 2025. This program is designed to encourage medical students to pursue careers as cancer specialists and researchers.

“Our hope is that by showing students how they can impact the future of public health and develop new cancer therapies, we will ultimately improve access to care and increase the quality of life for all Arkansans,” said Kelly, a breast cancer researcher and associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Pathology.

