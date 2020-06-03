8 p.m. curfew enacted for North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Mayor of North Little Rock has enacted an 8 p.m. curfew for the city of North Little Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Smith says that due to the recent nighttime violent and destructive actions of persons and groups on the streets and other public places occurring in the State of Arkansas, in order to take protective actions to protect lives and property being impacted by the emergency and the bordering City of Little Rock has instituted a curfew from the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as a result of the protests and the ongoing COVID pandemic, the unlawful activities have occurred in close proximity to the City of North Little Rock.

The mayor states the city of North Little Rock has credible information that said unlawful activity may predictably migrate to North Little Rock, whereas a consistent public policy with NLR and the City of Little Rock is in the best interest of the safety and security of all persons.

The curfew has been instituted for all persons within the City of North Little Rock between the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The mayor states that no person, other than the listed exceptions, should be on public streets, sidewalks, parks, or other public properties between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Exceptions: