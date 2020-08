FORT BRAGG, NC. — The 82nd Airborne shared a story involving two Arkansas soldiers in Afghanistan.

Friday, August 9 was Purple Heart Day, which is a day to commemorate the soliders who were wounded or who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sgt. David Scudder from Hot Springs was wounded in action while serving with 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in Afghanistan. While he was wounded his fellow Paratroopers came to help him immediately.

You can watch the video below.