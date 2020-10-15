8th annual Central Arkansas Pride Fest going virtual October 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2020 Central Arkansas Pride Fest is going virtual this year.

Event officials say the eighth annual LGBTQ+ festival will be held virtually on October 17 at noon and will feature local entertainers, messages from community members, commentaries on current social justice issues and more.

According to a news release sent Thursday by Central Arkansas Pride, event officials have worked over the last several months to coordinate with over 100 event partners and spent countless hours recording, producing and curating original content to create an exciting virtual pride event to engage attendees while keeping them safe from the pandemic.

“We are excited to still be able to bring Pride virtually this year,” said Zack Baker, Executive Director of Central Arkansas Pride. “Our team has worked for months to bring engaging and entertaining content that is representatives our community. This was truly a community effort, and we are so thankful for everyone who stepped up to make this year’s Pride event happen.”

Love, Tito’s is the presenting sponsor for the 2020 Virtual Central Arkansas Pride Fest, along with major sponsors Windstream, Lost Forty Brewing and Flyway Brewing Company.

Adrienne Collins, recording artist and part of the musical duo A+B, and Joshua Ang Price, Pulaski County Election Commissioner will return as co-emcees for the second year in a row.

There are four ways to watch the 2020 Virtual Central Arkansas Pride Fest stream: Facebook Live, Youtube Live, Twitch, or on the website.

For more information on the virtual event, visit Central Arkansas Pride’s website by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS: