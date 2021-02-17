A blanket of white covers the state, road conditions continue to be dangerous

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Road conditions took a turn for the worst as snow fell across Arkansas. What made the streets so bad was not only the amount of snow covering the pavement, but the ice underneath it all.

Yet again a blanket of white covers the roads in Arkansas causing accident after accident and forcing interstates to shut down.

In Little Rock, crews saw multiple cars from small sedans to SUVs stuck in the snow. At one point, snow was falling an inch per hour, piling up faster than plows could clear.

“It’s kind of hard to believe that they were dry with almost three full lanes on I-430 yesterday and now today it’s not stopping,” Salon owner E.C. Haynes said.

Haynes said he only ventured out because one of his clients is getting married the next day.

“She’s been put off because of the weather and her own schedule personally and she has roots and hey man take care of your people,” Haynes said.

Even in just the couple hours he was at the salon, Haynes had to scrape lots of snow to leave again. He said the only reason he’s making it back home is four-wheel-drive.



“If you don’t have four-wheel-drive you have no business being out,” Haynes said.

In the Heights area, folks seemed to follow that rule. The area looked like a ghost town. George West took advantage of the empty streets by cross-country skiing down Kavanaugh.

“The snow is dry, it’s packed down,” West said.

While the snow is bad for four wheels, West is proving two skis are the only way to travel.

“It’s some of the best cross country skiing I’ve ever had, bar none. New England, California, the Sierras, and I’m just thrilled to be able to do it in my hometown,” West said.

Road conditions will continue to deteriorate as snow continues to fall into late Wednesday night.