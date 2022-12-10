LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family cries out for answers after their loved one was killed, almost one year ago, in the capital city.

“It was like a dream,” said wife of Gary Thomas, Pamela Thomas.

“It wasn’t real,” said sister of Gary Thomas, Terrie Henderson.

A phone call no mother ever wants to receive…

“Gary’s gone I couldn’t cry, I couldn’t do nothing,” said mother of Gary Thomas, Dorris Thomas.

That Mrs. Thomas’s, 63-year-old son Gary Thomas, was shot and killed December 2021 off Woodrow street, just blocks from where they grew up.

According to his sister, Vonda Thomas, Gary was gunned down while driving someone he knew to work.

“When he mad ethe left on 11th street according to an eye witness, two guys stood where there is a brown house and they shot and they ambushed him, he never stood a chance,” said Vonda Thomas.

After being shot, Gary crashed into the house, the crash site still here almost a year later.

“It’s been a very trying year for all of us and my son and his grandkids, for everybody,” said Pamela Thomas.

There are still no answers to who killed their loved one.

“I don’t even know what I felt today, but this last week has been really hard,” said Dorris Thomas.

Vonda Thomas lives in Atlanta, and she travels to Little Rock to investigate herself.

She began doing this after not hearing anything back from police.

Gary’s sister says she doesn’t feel police are doing enough, as their phone calls go unanswered.

“We already know they aren’t going to tell us anything, what they are going to say is this is an on-going investigation, and we understand that, but at least give us the curtesy of allowing us to know that you hear us,” said sister of Gary Thomas, Terrie Henderson.

Hopeful the police will one day bring to justice the people who did it.

“Interview one homicide at a time, solve one crime at a time and maybe we can eliminate the crime all together,” said Vonda Thomas.

The family is hoping police won’t let this be a cold case, as the investigation is still on-going.

We reached out to LRPD and they said they are still looking for answers from the public.

If anyone has any information, please contact LRPD at 501-371-4636.