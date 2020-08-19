A look at the new norm for school buses ahead of the new school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As students prepare to head back to school we are taking a closer look at how the schools are preparing.

Tuesday we’re taking a closer look at how the Pulaski County Special School District and the precautions they’re taking as students arrive.

One of the latest focuses for them — school buses.

“It’s a lifestyle change. Compared to when you’re pulling up to a stop and you got 20 students at one stop and they just all get on the bus and go to their seat…. it’s different,” PCSSD Operations Specialists, Charles Anderson said.

Mask up and 6-feet apart for students, in the name of safety.

Things are looking different as kids head back to school, especially school buses.

The number of students on the buses will be cut in half. Anderson said instead of the typical 40 people on a each bus it will be 24 students or less.

“May not have the personnel to do, add triple or do buses but we will double routes,” Anderson said.

A lot of changes for students as they head back to school. On school buses, social distancing will be enforced. One school buses, some of the seats are taped off, that means no student can sit in that row, in order to keep people separated while riding.

“We’ll also have hand sanitizing stations as they get on and off the bus,” Anderson said.

Some of the other changes include social distancing at bus stops, zig-zag seating (other than a sibling who can sit on the same rows), loading the bus from the back, and work its way up front, and disinfectant wipe-downs between trips.

Anderson said these new precautions came from the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health.

“It’s always safety first,” Anderson said. “So we’re always going to put safety above any and everything.”

As they start this new norm, Anderson has a request.

“Parents to be, just be patient with us,” Anderson said. “Give us the opportunity to work out the things that we need to work out as far as students, routing, as far as getting the students home, back home, and to school.”

For more information from the school district, click here.