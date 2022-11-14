NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.

North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday afternoon that officers responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard regarding shots fired. NLRPD said two juveniles, 17-year-old Marcus Blue of North Little Rock and 17-year-old Alex Berry of Little Rock, were inside a vehicle when they arrived and each had a bullet wound.

NLRPD officials reported that one was declared dead at the scene, and the second was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

On Monday, students and staff at Lisa Academy North High school wore a blue ribbon for Marcus Blue who they said was a senior at the school and member of the varsity basketball team.

“No matter how anyone may try to paint him off the situation, Marcus was a great kid, he was a great person, and a good soul. He didn’t do anything to hurt anybody,” teammate Nick Rodriguez said.

Head Varsity Basketball Coach Chris Horton says what happened to Blue is still unreal for him.

“I have literally just been numb sense hearing the news on Friday,” Horton said.

As for Rodriguez, he says he will miss what he will never have again.

“Not being able to make new memories because the old ones are just so great,” Rodriguez said.

He also remembers their funny friendship moments off the court.

“Marcus actually taught me how to fish, he loved to fish so we would all go on little fishing trips as a team,” Rodriguez said.

Beyond basketball, Horton says Blue was also chivalrous.

“Just how respectful he was to everyone around here, he was just a great kid,” Horton said.

Horton says Blue also had a bright future ahead of him.

“I know he wanted to play college basketball and I had been in touch with multiple coaches about him going to play with him and he was just excited,” Horton said.

The team hopes by sharing Blue’s memory it will help honor his life.

NLRPD is conducting a homicide investigation into two deaths. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or NLRPD Detective Gary Jones at 501-771-7151.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this homicide through Crime Stoppers of Arkansas, police said.