LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The temperature is not the only thing climbing in Arkansas as gas prices have jumped up in the past week after a similar spike the week before.

According to AAA, average gas prices in the Natural State have climbed 16 cents over the past seven days. The current price average is $3.50 after last week’s $3.35 for a gallon of regular gas, which was itself up 17 cents from the week prior.

Around central Arkansas the prices were just under the state average. The Little Rock – North Little Rock metro came in at $3.43 per gallon on average after last week’s $3.30. Hot Springs was also lower, up to $3.46 from last week’s $3.35. Pine Bluff is now at $3.47 after last week’s $3.32.

Cleveland County had the highest average in the state at $3.86, while Van Buren County has the lowest average price at $3.36.

The record-highest average for the Natural State was in June of last year at $4.54.

The national average price is $3.82, an increase of 11 cents over the past week. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices may be softening.

“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” he said. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”

To see fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.