LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much like the weather, gas prices in Arkansas are going back and forth.

AAA of Arkansas reports Thursday that the current average gas price in Arkansas is $3.14 a gallon. This price reflects a steady climb over the past month from $3.01.

A year ago the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Natural State was $4.54, the state’s highest-ever price.

The lowest average in the state is $3.03 in northern Sharp County. Central Arkansas has a cluster of below-average gas prices, with Pulaski County at $3.09, Faulkner County at $3.05 and Lonoke County at $3.09.

Little Rock is at $3.09 in the central Arkansas metro areas, below Pine Bluff and Hot Springs, both at $3.13.

All of these are below the national average for gasoline at $3.59. California is the highest in the country at $4.88, while Mississippi is the lowest at $3.01.

AAA recorded the highest-ever national average gas price a year ago at $5.02 per gallon.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page.