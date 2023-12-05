LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A very special awards event was held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

AARP Arkansas held its 24th Annual Andrus Awards luncheon on Wednesday. It’s the organization’s most visible award that’s given to a person who has shared their talents and skills to enrich the community.

Ruby Scott accepted the prestigious honor during the luncheon.

AARP’s State Director Ashley McBride said more people should get to know the organization.

“AARP is the innovative Champion for the 50-plus community and their families,” McBride said. “And here’s a fun fact, you do not have to be 50 to be an AARP member, you don’t have to be 50 to serve.”

“We are here to not only advocate for the 50-plus but we’re also here to serve the community,” McBride continued.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell was the emcee for the event.

AARP was established in the 1950s, making a difference in countless lives and communities.