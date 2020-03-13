AARP warns of phony Census calls, e-mails

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the federal government launching the 2020 Census, AARP has issued a warning about phony Census phone calls and e-mails. According to a survey by AARP’s Fraud & Watch Network, 47 percent of adults have been targeted by an impostor scam in the past.

The survey found 70 percent of people were incorrect or unsure of how the Census Bureau would contact them and 35 percent said they expected or were unsure whether they would be asked for their social security number.

The Census Bureau said it will never ask for sensitive information, like your social security number or bank account number. It will also never ask for money or donations.

If someone does come to your home to collect your 2020 Census, you can verify their identity by checking if they have a valid ID badge with their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce Watermark and an expiration date. If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.