LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.

KARK/FOX16 spoke with a man named Elijah Reed who found the dog around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and sat with her for a few hours, then again Friday morning waiting for animal control.

He made multiple calls to a non-emergency hotline which referred him to animal control.

A spokesperson for the city of Little Rock said the dog was not picked up Thursday night because it was after hours for animal control at that point, and they were unaware the dog was aggressive. The city does typically pick up a dog after hours if there is a known threat to the public. Reed, however, said he did relay that information when he called.

“I threw some food, some treats, put some water out,” Reed said. “She would wag her tail but if I got closer, she would bark and growl.”

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, the dog was picked up.

“It kind of disgusts me, if you want me to be honest,” Reed said. “She’s a living thing.”

Reed said despite the holdup on getting the dog off the street, he is thankful he did not keep scrolling when he saw the post about her.

Animal Control has confirmed the dog is safe and healthy under their watch. The dog had a collar and workers from Animal Control are still trying to contact her owner. It is unclear who dropped her off under the overpass and why.

Reed hopes if the dog’s owner is not found, he can foster the dog until she gets a new owner.