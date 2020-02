LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is working closely with local, state and federal partners to stay up to date on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) activity in the nation and the world. The ADH has plans and protocols in place to respond to public health threats and is continuing to work diligently to make sure the state is as ready as possible for this disease.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. However, it is still beneficial to create a plan to help protect yourself, your family, and your community should the virus spread in the state.