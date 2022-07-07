Every three years, Arkansas Children’s Hospital conducts community health assessments. They found several points about behavioral and mental care needs.

50% of parents identified the number of Arkansas children who have mental health issues as a serious problem.

Families are concerned about access to mental health resources and the high number of Adverse Childhood Experiences among kids in our state.

Several parents mentioned they have trouble getting mental health services covered by insurance.

Medical providers participating in focus groups discussed their concerns about how frequently they find themselves assessing and treating a child’s mental health issues without appropriate training.

In regards to child abuse and neglect, Arkansas ranks poorly by most measures.

For a complete list of the findings, you can go to their website.