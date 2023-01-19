PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An inmate died Thursday as a result of a fight at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections officials, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at a hospital in Little Rock on January 14.

Authorities say he was involved in a fight with other inmates in late December.

Hedrick was serving a sentence out of Fulton County for firing a gun from a vehicle.

The Department of Corrections is conducting an internal investigation.

Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation.