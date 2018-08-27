After Saturday Scare, Activities at War Memorial Park Return to Normal Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Joe McElduff loves watching his 11-year-old son play flag football.

"Its been a great experience for Cal."

The McElduffs joined hundreds of other families at war memorial stadium Sunday for the Life Champ Jamboree, and except for the abandoned trash lining the stands and press box, everything seemed normal at the state park.

"They didn't have time to clean up."

The abandoned memorabilia serving as a reminder of what happened just a few hours earlier, when one of the biggest high school football games of the year, the Salt Bowl, was intercepted.

"From what we understand there was a fight in the bathroom and also a fight on the concourse," commented Meg Mathews of Arkansas state parks.

One or more fights drew the attention of the crowd, many thinking they heard what sounded like gun fire, which lead to a wave of panic.

But authorities say there wasn't a firearm, and according to park officials, a person at the game dry fired a stun gun twice.

"A stun gun was deployed at a distance," Matthews continued, "It just makes a sound that can sound like a gun [...] there were 3 metal barriers also knocked over, sounding like guns"

Park officials say security procedures were followed to a "T," and while those entering the game last night were bag checked and some were scanned using a metal detecting wand, security missed the stun gun.

"We can't prevent someone from totally concealing something illegal. This is an anomaly."

Joe McElduff is just thankful no one was seriously hurt, adding, "It's the times we live in."

And while he empathizes with what the crowd experienced the night before, for Joe, a safety scare isn't going to keep him from scoring family memories now.

"You take a chance anywhere you go now. You can't live your life in fear."