MAYFLOWER, Ark – Two years after the start of the pandemic, teachers and staff are still weathering the impacts of those months spent at home as learning loss becomes more evident.

The Mayflower school district is getting some extra help from an after-school program geared toward building up those lost skills.

Tuesday through Friday, this program turns the Mayflower storm shelter into a classroom. Antonio Jamison, head of the Jamison Alexander Success Center, explained what the program is working towards.

“To try and help kids with reading, with math, and with tutoring,” Jamison said.

March of 2020 may seem like a distant memory, but Jamison said it is still fresh on the mind of school aged children.

“We got out of school early. I really didn’t know what I was doing and fell into a depression,” Destiny Birchfield said.

Birchfield is a volunteer at the Jamison Alexander Success Center and a junior at Mayflower High School. She said that the feelings she had during and after the pandemic were felt by many.

“It makes my day to come into here and help these kids, learn, spell, and all of that because I had no one to do it for me,” Birchfield said.

Each day students participate in reading, spelling, and comprehensive activities. Jamison said the biggest takeaway is the confidence students regain in themselves.

“We see the kids’ self-esteem and confidence, every day it’s building,” Jamison said.

Jamison said he hopes to grow his after-school program, closing the learning gap caused by the pandemic.