AG Rutledge, DOJ ask US Supreme Court to uphold Arkansas’s Medicaid Expansion Program requirements

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a petition for a writ of certiorari asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review and uphold the Arkansas Works Medicaid Demonstration Project. The U.S. Department of Justice is also seeking review to uphold Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion project.

“Arkansas Works’ model was designed to encourage able-bodied Arkansans without dependents to transition into the workforce, building a stronger, more resilient connection with their communities,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I appreciate Attorney General Bill Barr hearing from us last week in Arkansas on this issue and as a result, the Department of Justice also filed a petition for a writ of certiorari asking the Supreme Court to allow our pilot program to continue as a way to support Arkansans by enabling recipients to obtain employment in exchange for Medicaid benefits and create a sense of accomplishment by improving their health and financial independence.”

In February, the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision to vacate Arkansas Works.

