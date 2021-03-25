AG Rutledge joins multi-state lawsuit to block Pres. Biden’s oil and gas ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday that Arkansas has joined a coalition of 13 states filing suit to block Pres. Joe Biden’s Executive Order that declared a moratorium on future oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands.

Biden issued Executive Order 14008 on January 27, 2021, which in part, “paused new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or in offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review and reconsideration of Federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practices.”

In a statement sent Thursday by the Attorney General’s Office, Rutledge calls the ban “an aggressive, reckless abuse of Presidential power that threatens American families’ livelihoods and our national security.”

“President Biden continues his overreach that will directly hit Americans’ and Arkansans’ pocketbooks just like he did when he cancelled the Keystone Pipeline,” she said. “These destructive decisions by President Biden will do irreparable harm to our economy and I will not allow the Biden Administration to carry on with this practice.”

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Other states involved in the lawsuit are Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Rutledge has also filed lawsuits against the Biden administration challenging the cancellation of the Keystone XL permit and the president’s executive order on greenhouse gases.