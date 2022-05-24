LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seniors in the Little Rock School District were expecting to walk across the stage Tuesday night, but due to the possibly of severe weather, the upcoming graduates will have to wait just a couple of days.

District officials announced that the graduation ceremonies for Parkview, Central, Hall and Little Rock Southwest High Schools will be held Thursday, May 26th, at War Memorial Stadium.

The district announced Monday that Parkview and Central High School’s ceremonies were rescheduled.

After further monitoring of the weather, the district decided to delay the remaining schools in the district.

District officials said the scheduled times are as followed:

Parkview High School – 10:00 a.m.

Central High School – 12:30 p.m.

Hall High School – 3:00 p.m.

Little Rock Southwest High School – 5:30 p.m.

The biggest concern for Tuesday’s afternoon storms is flooding in parts of Arkansas. Showers and storms are expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

All of the ceremonies will be livestreamed on LRSD’s YouTube Channel.