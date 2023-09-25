LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several men will be walking the runway for a good cause in Little Rock next Saturday.

Breast cancer survivor Yolanda Joiner and Vinson Joiner joined FOX 16 Good Day to give a preview of what’s in store for the All Male Pink Fashion Show.

The fashion show will be held Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 8316 West Markham Street. The event will provide education and encouragement as well as raffles and a silent auction. Complementary wine and hors d’oeuvres will also be available for attendees.

There will also be baskets for breast cancer survivors, which includes a plush animal, a mirror, inspirational messages and a hope ribbon.

Yolanda Joiner is the founder of My Pink Mood. According to their website, the organization aims to raise breast cancer awareness and to help those affected through their recovery journey.

For more information on My Pink Mood and the All Male Pink Fashion Show Runway for a Cause, visit the My Pink Mood Facebook page.