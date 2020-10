LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- When it comes to women getting breast cancer screenings, Arkansas is ranked one of the lowest states in the country, but the Department of Health said it doesn't have to be this way.

The Department of Health said the state ranks low because of a handful of things. It could be lack of access, fear, the cost of care, or just a general unawareness of how important these screenings are.But doctors and cancer survivors say the time to get screened is now and there is help along the way.Breast cancer survivor Jana Pierson had gotten screenings most of her adult life.