AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Jacksonville 3-Year-Old
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. -- The Jacksonville Police Department has put out an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old girl.
The child was taken by her biological father, Jal'on Ware during a burglary. Authorities say Ware shot and physically assaulted a male victim.
The child, Jal'ah Ware, was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.
Ware may be driving a White 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate.
Jal'on Ware is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the suspect or the child call 911 or the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.
Jal'ah Ware
Age and/or DOB: 12/15/2014
Missing Date: 8/27/2018
Missing Time: 12:00 am
Missing from City: Jacksonville
Missing from County: Pulaski
Sex: Female
Height: 3'00"
Weight: 30 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
