Local News

AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Jacksonville 3-Year-Old

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 05:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:03 AM CDT

AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Jacksonville 3-Year-Old

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. -- The Jacksonville Police Department has put out an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

The child was taken by her biological father, Jal'on Ware during a burglary.  Authorities say Ware shot and physically assaulted a male victim.  

The child, Jal'ah Ware, was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Ware may be driving a White 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate. 

Jal'on Ware is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect or the child call 911 or the Jacksonville Police Department at  (501) 985-2802.  

Jal'ah Ware


Age and/or DOB: 12/15/2014 
Missing Date: 8/27/2018 
Missing Time: 12:00 am 
Missing from City: Jacksonville 
Missing from County: Pulaski 
Sex: Female 
Height: 3'00" 
Weight: 30 lbs 
Hair: Black 
Eyes: Brown 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected