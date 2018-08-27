AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Jacksonville 3-Year-Old Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. -- The Jacksonville Police Department has put out an Amber Alert for a missing three-year-old girl.

The child was taken by her biological father, Jal'on Ware during a burglary. Authorities say Ware shot and physically assaulted a male victim.

The child, Jal'ah Ware, was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Ware may be driving a White 2018 Jeep Cherokee with an Arkansas temporary license plate.

Jal'on Ware is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see the suspect or the child call 911 or the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.

Jal'ah Ware

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Age and/or DOB: 12/15/2014Missing Date: 8/27/2018Missing Time: 12:00 amMissing from City: JacksonvilleMissing from County: PulaskiSex: FemaleHeight: 3'00"Weight: 30 lbsHair: BlackEyes: Brown