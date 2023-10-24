LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Heart Association is gearing up for next year’s heart walk with an event this Thursday.

Kelly Owen from the American Heart Association of Central Arkansas and 2024 Heart Walk chair Wanda King joined FOX 16 Good Day to talk about the Halloween Ball for All.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Rail Yard from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest, food trucks and more information on the 2024 Heart Walk.

At the event, attendees will be able to sign up a team for next year’s walk and begin fundraising for the event. The walk is scheduled for April 27, 2024.

To register and donate for the walk, visit the 2024 Central Arkansas Heart Walk website.