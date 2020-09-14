American Red Cross asking for volunteers as preparations underway to respond to Tropical Storm Sally

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the American Red Cross say as Tropical Storm Sally heads toward the Gulf Coast, they are preparing to help people in the storm’s path while continuing to support thousands of people still recovering from Hurricane Laura in east Texas and Louisiana.

“We are mobilizing additional relief supplies and workers to be ready to help”, states Regional Disaster Officer Chris Harmon. “Thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Laura are still staying in emergency lodging because they can’t return home and the Red Cross is working to make sure support for them continues”, Harmon went on to say.

According to a news release sent Sunday night, the Red Cross is sending volunteers and relief supplies to be ready to help.

Officials say the American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting members of the public to volunteer to go and help those expected to be impacted by disasters this summer.

According to the release, volunteers need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work eight to 12-hour shifts.

Three hours of virtual training for volunteers or six hours of virtual training for supervisors will be required before volunteers are deployed and a pre-health screening will be conducted, according to officials. Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness and consult their health care provider to determine if they should be deployed.

Red Cross officials say they primarily need volunteers to support sheltering efforts, but there are other disaster response needs.

Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging if possible, according to the news release. Officials say if hotel stays aren’t possible, traditional shelters will be opened. The Red Cross says additional precautions will be in place and special training has been developed to make sure protocols are followed.

Red Cross officials say they need volunteers to staff shelters, including reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. According to officials, both associate and supervisory-level opportunities are available.

In Disaster Health Services, volunteers with health care backgrounds are needed in shelters to help assess individuals’ health and provide hands-on care in alignment with professional licensures (RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA), according to the news release.

Officials say volunteers are specifically needed who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters.

To volunteer, click here.

