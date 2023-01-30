LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From natural disasters to home fires, the American Red Cross relies on volunteers to help their communities and in Arkansas, they need more.

In the Missouri and Arkansas region they have about 2,600 volunteers but are looking for more in the less populated areas. Lori Arnold with the American Red Cross said they have very few if any volunteers in rural parts of Arkansas.

That can make it tough responding to disasters especially this time of year. In just one night, the Red Cross responded to five home fires here in the state and Arnold said that is a common number.

“Our volunteers are doing the work for free and we don’t take that lightly you know. That is a huge deal for us to have volunteers who are willing to come do that, so without our volunteers there would be no American Red Cross,” Arnold said.

She said the Red Cross relies on volunteers to do what they do, help people on their worst days.

“Their next few days are going to be a little bit better and their next few weeks are going to be a little bit better and there is just no feeling in the world like being able to directly change someone’s life face to face right there with them.”

There are various volunteer opportunities for different strengths including working with military members, veterans and their families, fundraising, communications and helping with the fleet and facilities.If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or call your local chapter.