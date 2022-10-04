NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – American Red Cross officials said Tuesday that they will provide a helping hand to those impacted by a deadly overnight apartment fire in North Little Rock.

A spokesperson for the organization said that it will provide assistance through mental and spiritual care. Officials also said that the organization has opened 12 cases to assist individuals and families impacted by the fire at the Shorter College Garden Apartments.

North Little Rock police confirmed Tuesday morning that three people died in the fire. Two survivors shared their experiences as they managed to escape the fiery apartment, with one describing it as emotional.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have not released the identities of the victims at this time.