LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Red Cross gave its highest honor to four lifeguards from Cabot who saved a woman’s life in June.

Sara Davis, Samuel Moore, Hanna Salser and Brooks Johnson received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders at a special ceremony Monday.

In June, the four saved the life of a woman who was having a seizure in the swimming pool at the Cabot Veterans Park Community Center. The lifeguards held the woman while she was seizing and kept her head above water.

Johnson said that was the first time he’d ever faced a situation like that but knew what he had to do.

“It was a little shocking like, ‘Oh wow this is real,’” he said. “But then as soon as it happened my training kicked in and I said, ‘Okay I know what I need to do here.’”

Their lifeguard instructor and the person working the front gate at the community center were also recognized.