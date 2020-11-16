America’s Car-Mart holding toy drive to benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- America’s Car-Mart is holding a toy drive across all 150 locations this month through the first week in December to benefit 14 hospitals in the company’s 12-state area, including Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

This is Car-Mart’s 12th annual toy drive.

According to Car-Mart’s website, people who donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more can take advantage of half off the down payment on any vehicle.

According to America’s Car-Mart, the following hospitals will receive toys:

Arkansas Children’s Hospital- Little Rock

Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital- Springdale

Children’s of Alabama- Birmingham, Alabama

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Atlanta

Children’s Medical Center Dallas- Dallas

Cook Children’s Medical Center- Fort Worth, Texas

Mercy Children’s Hospital- Springfield, Missouri

Norton Children’s Hospital- Louisville, Kentucky

St. John Medical Center- Tulsa, Oklahoma

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- Memphis, Tennessee

The Children’s Hospital- Oklahoma City

The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TriStar Centennial Medical Center- Nashville, Tennessee

Women’s and Children’s Hospital- Columbia, Missouri

For more information on the Holiday Toy Drive campaign, click here.

To find a dealership near you, click here.

LATEST POSTS: