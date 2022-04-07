LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For a parent, it’s impossible to put a price on their child’s life.

But the moms of children with Type 1 Diabetes say that’s exactly what’s happening – with lifesaving insulin costs reaching upwards of $1,000 a month.

In March, the U.S. House of Representatives forwarded a bill that would cap insulin costs for most Americans at $35 a month. It received bipartisan support, but with 193 “no” votes – four of those coming from Arkansas representatives.

Now, the moms of Type 1 kids are demanding action.

Heather Patterson and Megan Delco both have children with Type 1 Diabetes. Patterson’s 10-year-old, Finley Kate, was diagnosed when she was four, and Delco’s son, Teddy, only a few years ago. Her husband is also Type 1, meaning her family receives monthly allotments of insulin for two members of the household.

Patterson will never forget the first time she went to pick up Finley’s insulin at a local pharmacy. The pharmacist first asked if she knew the out-of-pocket cost of the medicine.

“She said, well, it’s a little over $700,” Patterson recalled. “And then she said, do you still want it?”

It’s a similar situation for one in ten Americans: having to decide between a hefty bill or a life.

Some lawmakers are hoping to change that. Patterson and Delco watched as lawmakers in Washington voted on the insulin cap, passing it through the House and on to the Senate. One of the hundreds of “nays” was Florida representative Matt Gaetz, who then took to Twitter with his reasoning.

In a thread of messages, Gaetz said “the price of insulin increases as waistlines increase” and “while democrat posturing of H.R. 6833 victimizes insulin payees as people with an uncontrollable disease that are being taken advantage of and need Big Brother to throw them a raft, lifestyle changes en masse would expeditiously lower the demand and the subsequent price of insulin.” The words shocked and angered the diabetic community, with many saying Gaetz’s message was insensitive and uneducated. Type 2 Diabetes can stem from genetics and other causes, and Type 1, often seen in children, is unpreventable and comes from an autoimmune response.

“If you’re going to sit in that seat,” Delco said about the representative, “know what you’re voting on and know what you’re talking about.”

Now, the duo is on a mission to educate others, teaching about diabetes and bringing to light the struggles of a necessary drug that costs a fortune.

“Whether they’re going to be able to turn the water on or they’re going to buy insulin – people, Arkansans, are making those choices every day,” explained Delco.

Patterson added, “we’re asking Arkansans to step up and do the same.”

Both moms encourage those who want to get involved to talk to their state and U.S. representatives about the insulin cap and learn more on their own about Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.

For more on Type 1, you can visit JDRF.org, Beyond Type 1 or T1International.

For more on Type 2, you can visit the American Diabetes Association website.

For more on diabetes in general, visit the CDC website.