‘Angels with hammers and paintbrushes’: World Changers kicks off week of volunteer service in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Volunteers with World Changers are taking part in neighborhood improvement projects in Little Rock this week.

Throughout the week, about 30 volunteers will be involved in the effort, according to city officials.

According to Housing and Neighborhood Director Kevin Howard, the program gives painting and exterior repairs for homeowners who are unable to afford the work.

The volunteers travel from around the country to Little Rock.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., At-Large City Director Joan Adcock, City Director B.J. Wyrick, Howard, Housing and Neighborhood Programs staff and others joined about a dozen volunteers as they were preparing to paint Lille Tucker’s home.

“I am so grateful for these angels with hammers and paintbrushes,” Tucker said.

Mayor Scott said he’s pleased to welcome the World Changers back to Little Rock after they were not able to visit last year due to the pandemic.

“We are very grateful for this partnership with a faith-based organization clearly committed to true ministry,” Scott said. “While World Changers was not able to be in Little Rock in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are so pleased to have them back with us in 2021. They are picking up this partnership where we left off.”

This is the 17th year the group has worked in the capital city.