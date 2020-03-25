Animal adoptions continue in Little Rock using online options and curbside pickup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shelters across Arkansas are starting to feel the pinch of COVID-19 as their doors remain closed but animal intake continues.

Overcrowding is becoming a huge issue, so one local shelter is getting creative to get dogs out the door.

During this time of quarantine, the Little Rock Animal Village is making adopting a dog so easy you can do it from your couch.

“A lot of photos video and bios,” says Betsy Robb, President of Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village.

Looking for a forever friend just got a whole lot easier in Little Rock.

“Social media has been an absolute godsend. Obviously with the shelter being closed to the public, people can’t come into the shelter to check out the available animals, so really the only outlet we have is social media for advertising them,” continues Robb.

The Little Rock Animal Village was forced to close its doors to the public because of COVID-19 and that lack of foot traffic is causing a common shelter issue, according to Robb.

“They’re completely full,” she adds.

But now, both the shelter and its volunteer group Friends of the Little Rock Animal Village have ramped up its posting power, not only on the website but also Instagram and Facebook, creating a platform for virtual adoptions.

“You apply online, someone will call and interview you and if the adoption is approved you come and pick them up curbside,” Robb explains.

And Robb says now it seems to be working.

“Since we started virtual adoptions, we had 26 adoptions done, which is actually pretty incredible,” she says.

And Betsy wants to remind you that if things don’t work out, you can bring the pet back and they will find one that suits you better.