Animal clinic, community step up to help Pulaski County woman sheltering dozens of dogs dumped on her property

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Last week, FOX 16 News reported on a Pulaski County woman’s desperate plea for help. She says more than 50 dogs have been dumped at her home since the pandemic started.

Since then, Fox 16 News has received more than 100 calls and emails from the community who want to help.

One local animal clinic stepped up to answer the call the best way they could.

When the staff at Eubanks Animal Clinic in Jacksonville heard an elderly woman needed help with too many dogs, they worked out a plan and took action.

On Wednesday, they safely removed four dogs from an overwhelming situation.

“I think my heart just dropped to my stomach and all I could think is, just pray about it,” said Miranda Thompson with Eubanks Animal Clinic. “It was really hard to see that.”

Now, the quad squad will be treated like kings.

“Get them a warm bath, get them snuggled up in a bed, get them vaccinated, get them neutered today,” said Doreen with Eubanks Animal Clinic.

Given help by people who just couldn’t turn away.

“I just couldn’t not do something,” said Crista Fennessee with Eubanks Animal Clinic.

Because this business is in the business of helping others.

“We’re all about compassion and all about helping the community and serving the community as best as we can,” Fennessee said.

Staff went above and beyond despite their own struggles.

One of them has cancer and sees every day as a gift.

“Every day that I have, I want to be doing for someone else, for another pet,” Doreen said. “I get joy out of that. I was given a second chance and these animals deserve a second chance.”

Because in the end, what goes around.

“There may be a day when I need help and I’m hoping that people will be compassionate,” Doreen said.

If you’d like to give one of these dogs a loving home, contact the Eubanks Animal Clinic at 501-982-2536.