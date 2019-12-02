ANNOUNCING: Alanis Morissette coming to Walmart AMP June 13th

ROGERS, Ark. (News Release) — Today, seven-time Grammy Award®-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced a North American tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour will stop on Saturday, June 13 at the Walmart AMP as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series. Morissette will be joined by special guest Garbage and also appearing Liz Phair. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and music starts at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 am. Prices range from $29.50 to $126 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time, and get the Lawn 4-Pack at a discounted ticket price of $22.50 each. VIP packages are also available for this show.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Dec. 20. All tickets purchased for the 2020 Walmart AMP season will be delivered in March 2020 via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

Morissette also released a new single, “Reasons I Drink,” today which will be featured on her highly anticipated ninth album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on May 1. Each ticket includes an instant download of “Reasons I Drink” and a digital download of Morissette’s new album once it drops.

Morissette will perform the TV debut of “Reasons” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and she will be honored with the 2019 Billboard Women In Music Icon Award on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.

In addition, the Jagged Little Pill musical will make its Broadway debut on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Featuring lyrics by Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy-winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill is direct by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus and features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody.